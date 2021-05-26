Maha: Man held for posing as TC at Kalyan railway station

Left Menu

He was taken into custody from Kalyan railway station on Tuesday after he asked a commuter to pay the fine of Rs 300 for possessing a fake COVID-19 report. The accused had cheated several passengers in a similar fashion at the Kalyan railway station and collected money from them under some pretext or the other by posing as a TC.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:41 IST
A 32-year-old history-sheeter was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly posing as a ticket collector (TC) at the Kalyan railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra and illegally fining passengers, an official said on Wednesday. The accused used to collect money from passengers claiming their tickets are invalid. In some instances, he even fined people saying their COVID-19 test reports were fake. He was taken into custody from Kalyan railway station on Tuesday after he asked a commuter to pay the fine of Rs 300 for possessing a fake COVID-19 report. Police found fake ID cards in the name of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) from the possession of the accused. The accused had cheated several passengers in a similar fashion at the Kalyan railway station and collected money from them under some pretext or the other by posing as a TC. PTI COR NSK NSK

