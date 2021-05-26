Tony Awards set for September after coronavirus delays

The Tony Awards for Broadway theater that were delayed for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Sept. 26, The Broadway League, which organizes the event, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The awards, which celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway, will be handed out during a four-hour special on CBS television and streaming platforms and will mark the return of live shows in New York City that have been shuttered since March 2020. “After this devastating past year and a half for our industry, our city and for the entire world, we are excited to finally be able to celebrate the return of Broadway, our Tony Award nominees and winners," Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a statement.

The nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards were announced last year but the annual ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic. Many Broadway shows, including the three biggest musicals "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" have announced they will reopen in mid-September.

