James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:31 IST
The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film's producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday.

“We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G, Wilson, who run London-headquartered Eon Productions, said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

