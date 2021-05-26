James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:31 IST
The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film's producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday.
“We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G, Wilson, who run London-headquartered Eon Productions, said in the statement.
