Left Menu

TN govt hikes COVID time incentive for journos

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 23:03 IST
TN govt hikes COVID time incentive for journos
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, May 26 (PTI): Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a COVID time incentive of Rs 5,000 for journalists and an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of scribes succumbing to coronavirus.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced hiking the incentive from Rs 3,000 given during the previous AIADMK government to Rs 5,000, an official release here said.

The journalists were striving hard to disseminate useful information and creating awareness on the pandemic among the people amid various difficulties, it added.

To encourage journalists, who are a 'bridge' between the people and the government, the incentive was being announced and would cover accredited journalists and photographers in registered newspapers and video journalists, among others, it said.

Further, the kin of accredited journalists who succumb to the virus would now get Rs 10 lakh against the Rs five lakh announced by the previousgovernment, it added.

PTI SA NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021