'Hungry Caterpillar' author-illustrator Eric Carle dead at 91 -publisher
Acclaimed children's author and illustrator Eric Carle, perhaps best remembered for his classic story "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," has died at age 91, publisher Penguin Kids said on Twitter.
The Washington Post reported he died at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts on Sunday.
