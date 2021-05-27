Odd News Roundup: Why you may see a NYPD motorcade in Sao Paulo's streets; With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Why you may see a NYPD motorcade in Sao Paulo's streets

Advertisement

Stunned by the swirl of red lights and blaring sirens, confused pedestrians who spot a New York City Police Department motorcade screaming down the streets of Brazil's biggest city may need a second to get their bearings. Behind the spectacle is a group of Brazilian fans obsessed with one of the world's most recognizable police forces, whose hobby is refurbishing NYPD cars and motorcycles, inspired by nostalgia for cop movies and shows such as "Law & Order."

With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome

Peruvian shamans, with rattles, smoke, and pictures of the Andean country's two presidential candidates, are trying to read the tea leaves ahead of a polarized run-off election on June 6 with polls showing what could be a tight contest. On a stony hillside in Lima, shamans burned incense and played musical instruments in colorful, traditional outfits to predict the winner from between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori.

(With inputs from agencies.)