Left Menu

Aaron Taylor-Johnson to headline Sony's 'Kraven the Hunter'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-05-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:35 IST
Aaron Taylor-Johnson to headline Sony's 'Kraven the Hunter'
  • Country:
  • United States

Sony Pictures has roped in actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the lead role in ''Kraven the Hunter'', based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes.

''Triple Frontier'' director J C Chandor will direct the movie which hails from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay, reported Variety.

In the Marvel Comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and is also part of the original members of Spider-Man's infamous rogues gallery, Sinister Six.

He considers himself to be the world’s greatest hunter, a moniker he earns at first through his prowess at tracking and killing big game, often with his bare hands. But eventually, his drive to maintain his grip on his title leads him to ingest a serum that gives him super-strength and stamina, and slows down is aging considerably.

Since his debut in 1964 in the comics, the character has appeared in many animated series and video games adaptations of Spider-Man.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad are producing the film, which will be the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following ''Venom'' and the upcoming ''Morbius''.

''Kraven the Hunter'' is set for release on January 13, 2023.

Taylor-Johnson previously essayed the role of superhero Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver in 2015 Marvel blockbuster ''Avengers: Age of Ultron''.

The actor's film credits also include movies like ''Anna Karenina'', ''Godzilla'', ''Nocturnal Animals'' and most recently ''Tenet''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021