Left Menu

Mark Rylance boards Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 11:04 IST
Mark Rylance boards Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Mark Rylance will feature alongside Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming feature ''Bones & All''.

''Waves'' star Taylor Russell will play the lead role in the coming-of-age horror movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Kajganich has adapted the screenplay.

It follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

The details of Chalamet and Rylance's characters have been kept under wraps.

The project, which does not yet have a distributor, is currently in production.

Rylance, who won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg's ''Bridge of Spies'', most recently starred in Aaron Sorkin's ''The Trial of the Chicago 7''.

His upcoming movies include Adam McKay's ''Don't Look Up'' and Terence Malick's ''The Way of the Wind''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021