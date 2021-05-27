Mark Rylance boards Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'

Oscar winner Mark Rylance will feature alongside Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming feature ''Bones & All''.

''Waves'' star Taylor Russell will play the lead role in the coming-of-age horror movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Kajganich has adapted the screenplay.

It follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

The details of Chalamet and Rylance's characters have been kept under wraps.

The project, which does not yet have a distributor, is currently in production.

Rylance, who won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg's ''Bridge of Spies'', most recently starred in Aaron Sorkin's ''The Trial of the Chicago 7''.

His upcoming movies include Adam McKay's ''Don't Look Up'' and Terence Malick's ''The Way of the Wind''.

