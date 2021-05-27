Is Frozen 3 is still on cards? Enthusiasts continue keeping hope, get vital updates

Frozen is one of those classic films that hit home with the audience of all generations. So far the franchise has released two installments, with both exceeding audience expectations. It is easy to see why fans gasping for Frozen 3.

Is Frozen 3 possible?

There was six years gap between Frozen 1 and Frozen 2, so if Frozen 3 happens viewers might have to wait until 2025. Disney hasn't confirmed a third season yet. The director and writer Jennifer Lee told Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 has come to an end. However, she felt the same way when the first installment of Frozen was completed. Perhaps, it seems that Jennifer Lee is still not sure whether Frozen 3 will be made.

"For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end."

But there is some hope, as she said on a separate occasion to Yahoo Movies UK: "we always say 'never say never.'

"I think what made this one special is that we'd both confessed that we didn't want to leave this world.

"We naively just went into this because we love [the characters] and we could see more story."

Why fans want Frozen 3?

Frozen was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairytale "The Snow Queen." However, it was reworked before presenting it as a movie. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed both the sequels. Frozen 2 gives a successful conclusion but it left some cliffhangers for Frozen 3.

There is a lot more to say in Frozen 3. Fans believe the third sequel must complete the unfinished ending of Frozen 2. Frozen 3 can show the royal wedding of Elsa's sister Anna and Kristoff.

In Frozen 2, we saw Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa became the protector of the Enchanted Forest, where she finds a connection between her ancestral with the tribe of Northuldra.

Frozen 3 might show Elsa's supernatural power to resolve the identity of a mysterious voice, which is still unknown. The second sequel focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe.

Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) is likely to return as Elsa's girlfriend. Honeymaren is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest. Frozen 3 could show all the characters by bringing back Frozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

We Got This Covered reported, "Disney has plans to give Elsa a female love interest" in Frozen 3. The site reports, "We're told it's definitely happening and again, the intention is for Elsa to have a girlfriend in the prequel, confirming her sexuality in the process."

When can we expect Frozen 3?

Frozen 3 will be the last part of the franchise. As mentioned earlier, there was a six years time gap between the last two films, accordingly, the third sequel might take more time to be worked upon. Frozen 2 released at the end of 2019. So, it is expected for Frozen 3 to be released in 2025.

Furthermore, almost all the entertainment industry projects were halted or postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. So, it seems we need to wait a long time for Frozen 3.

The Frozen 2 director Marc Smith said to Collider, "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that."

Otakuart reported that it was widely leaked into the news media platforms that Disney is going to announce a release date for Frozen 3. However, Disney hasn't officially confirmed Frozen 3.

