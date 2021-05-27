Left Menu

Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo join 'Modern Love' S2; series premiere on Aug 13

The Crown star Tobias Menzies and Ratched star Sophie Okonedo have boarded the second season of the Amazon anthology series Modern Love, which is slated to premiere on August 13, the streamer has announced.According to a press release, the duo appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:17 IST
Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo join 'Modern Love' S2; series premiere on Aug 13
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Crown'' star Tobias Menzies and ''Ratched'' star Sophie Okonedo have boarded the second season of the Amazon anthology series ''Modern Love'', which is slated to premiere on August 13, the streamer has announced.

According to a press release, the duo appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently completed filming in Dublin, Ireland.

The previously announced cast also includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Dominique Fishback, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Aparna Nancherla, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, Miranda Richardson, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson and Jeena Yi among others.

''Modern Love'' is based on the New York Times column of the same name, which features stand-alone stories of everyday romance.

The series consists of eight half-hour episodes, all which will be released together on the same day. Other directors for second season are John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells. Celine Held and Logan George will be co-directing one episode.

The first season of ''Modern Love'' starred Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, Sofia Boutella and Andy Garcia, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021