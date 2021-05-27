Left Menu

Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev in another video

They keep creating trends like Thug Ramdev, Mahathug Ramdev, Giraftar Ramdev and so on, he said responding to Arrest Ramdev trends on social media.Arrest to khair unka baap bhi nahin kar sakta Swami Ramdev ko even their father cannot arrest Swami Ramdev, he is caught saying in the video.The yoga gurus latest video shows he is not apologetic at all about making insensitive comments about allopathy and allopathic practitioners, a doctor said in Dehradun.Ramdevs statement is full of arrogance.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 15:20 IST
Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev in another video
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the raging controversy over Ramdev's alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy, another controversial video surfaced on social media in which the yoga guru is seen reacting to the demand for his arrest, saying ''even their father cannot arrest him''.

''They are just making a noise. They keep creating trends like Thug Ramdev, Mahathug Ramdev, Giraftar Ramdev and so on,'' he said responding to #Arrest Ramdev trends on social media.

''Arrest to khair unka baap bhi nahin kar sakta Swami Ramdev ko (even their father cannot arrest Swami Ramdev),'' he is caught saying in the video.

The yoga guru's latest video shows he is not apologetic at all about making ''insensitive'' comments about allopathy and allopathic practitioners, a doctor said in Dehradun.

''Ramdev's statement is full of arrogance. It shows that he considers himself above the law,'' he said reacting to the latest video of Ramdev.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on coronavirus vaccination and challenging government protocols for its treatment.

The apex medical body of modern doctors has also served a defamation notice on Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic practitioners, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021