Vanessa Redgrave not appearing in Kevin Spacey-starrer

British acting legend Vanessa Redgrave has said that she is not involved with ''The Man Who Drew God'', a film that marks actor Kevin Spacey's first movie since he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Italian actor and director Franco Nero plays the lead in the movie, in which Spacey stars in a supporting role.

Redgrave, who is married to Nero, was in talks to star in ''The Man Who Drew God'' but the actor said she will not appear in the movie, reported IndieWire.

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film ‘The Man Who Drew God'. While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film,'' Redgrave's representative said in a statement.

Redgrave married Nero in 2006 but they have known each other for decades, having worked together in many films over the decades, including ''Camelot'', ''Letters to Juliet'' and ''Young Catherine''.

The news of Spacey's casting had stirred up a controversy but Nero defended the decision.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie,” the actor-director had said.

Mark Ebenhoch, an actor who accused Spacey of sexual misconduct on the set of the 1995 movie “Outbreak”, condemned the casting by calling it “arrogant”, “irresponsible,” and “absurd” as Spacey is reportedly set to play a sex abuse investigator in the movie.

It will be the first screen role for Spacey since 2018's ''The Billionaire Boy's Club''.

