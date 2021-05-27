Kamaal sued for defamatory allegations against Salman: Lawyers

The lawyers of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said the legal suit filed by him against Kamaal R Khan was not for his review of the recently-released film 'Radhe', but for making defamatory allegations against the actor.

The suit has been filed against Kamaal Khan in a civil court here by DSK Legal on behalf of Salman Khan and his ventures.

Salman has played the lead role in the film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which was released on an OTT platform on May 13.

''Kamaal R Khan has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the defendant (Kamal) reviewed the film 'Radhe'.

This is incorrect,'' DSK Legal said in a statement.

The suit has been filed as the defendant (Kamaal) has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations against Salman Khan, it added.

The actor's legal team claimed that Kamaal Khan has been ''spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming' Salman Khan consistently over the past several months, ''clearly with a view to draw attention to himself''.

In the suit, the actor has sought permanent injunction against Kamaal Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading video, posting defamatory posts on social media platforms.

The superstar has urged the court to direct Kamaal Khan to withdraw and delete all the defamatory posts made against him.

The suit also talked about the past conduct of Kamaal Khan, saying that he is facing several civil and criminal proceedings for uploading ''defamatory'' posts on social media against several Bollywood personalities.

The matter came up for hearing before additional sessions judge R M Sadrani.

Kamaal Khan's lawyer told the court on Thursday that his client will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date.

The matter will be heard further on June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)