Left Menu

OBITUARY-Italy's leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84

Fracci danced with the top male stars of her age, striking memorable partnerships with Rudolf Nureyev, Erik Bruhn and Vladimir Vasiliev, and was renowned in particular for her interpretation of great romantic ballets, notably "Giselle". In later life, she directed numerous Italian ballet companies, including in Naples, Verona and Rome, and looked to bring dance to provincial towns in order to keep ballet alive in a country where opera traditionally dominated.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:43 IST
OBITUARY-Italy's leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84

Carla Fracci, one of the most famous ballerinas of the 20th century who emerged from humble origins in Italy to dazzle audiences in theatres around the world, has died, her family said on Thursday.

She was 84 and had been suffering from cancer. Fracci danced with the top male stars of her age, striking memorable partnerships with Rudolf Nureyev, Erik Bruhn and Vladimir Vasiliev, and was renowned in particular for her interpretation of great romantic ballets, notably "Giselle" .

In later life, she directed numerous Italian ballet companies, including in Naples, Verona and Rome, and looked to bring dance to provincial towns in order to keep ballet alive in a country where opera traditionally dominated. "Carla Fracci has honoured our country with her elegance and her artistic commitment," Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in a statement, praising her "extraordinary artistic and human qualities that made her one of the greatest classical dancers of our time".

Fracci was born in Milan in 1936. Her father was a tram driver and her mother worked in a factory. She joined the ballet school at Milan's prestigious La Scala Theatre when she was 10 and admitted that she found classical dancing boring until she saw the British star Margot Fonteyn perform.

"That's when a spark ignited, a spark that became a fire and that has never left me," she was quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera newspaper in 2008. She graduated from ballet school in 1954 and became a solo dancer two years later before rising to the rank of prima ballerina in 1958.

She continued to perform for more than 50 years, recalling her storied career in her 2013 autobiography "Step After Step". In it, she describes working with the great male dancers of her generation, including an often difficult Nureyev. "Dancing with Rudy was, in itself, a challenge: a great dancer and choreographer but also a very difficult man, competitive, eccentric, fickle, unpredictable, moody, temperamental, sometimes so awful as to behave badly onstage with those who were dancing with him," she wrote.

Fracci gave her last masterclass in January, at La Scala, exploring Giselle, one of the most coveted roles for ballerinas which the Italian first performed in London in 1959 and then around the world for decades to come. "She received a delirious, flower-strewn ovation from a star-hungry audience," the New York Times wrote in a review of her a performance at the American Ballet Theater in 1991.

Fracci was married since 1964 to director Beppe Menegatti and the couple had one son, Francesco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021