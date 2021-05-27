France imposes 7-day quarantine on UK visitors, could affect Cannes attendees

A seven-day self-isolation period has imposed on visitors arriving from the UK, the French government has announced. The mandate will come into effect on May 31. As per Deadline, the move was made because of worries over the COVID variant (B.1.617.2), which has seen rising cases in the UK in recent weeks. The variant has been discovered to be more contagious than different types of the virus.

But, a new study tracked down that two injections of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines protected against the variant as effectively as others. In the event that these rules stay set up, it would likely affect UK travellers intending to travel to the Cannes Film Festival in July. The new measure was just declared on Wednesday night and more data become available in the coming days, however, it doesn't look like work travellers would be exempted, except for road hauliers.

Overall, UK numbers of Covid stay low and a slight ongoing expansion in cases can also be mostly pegged to the relaxing of lockdown restrictions earlier this month. Per Deadline, the French government is taking no chances. The country's Covid cases have dropped consistently for the past month, tumbling from north of 60,000 every day in early April closer to 12,000 yesterday (May 26). The UK, which has been going through a fast vaccination program, enrolled a little under 3,000 cases yesterday.

The rules to be introduced in France, won't affect French nations or residents. Travellers who will accept the seven-day quarantine also need a "compelling reason" to travel and will in any case have to create a negative test pre-takeoff. The time of self-isolation is marginally lower than for guests than for visitors from countries including Brazil, India, Argentina and Turkey. Per Deadline, France had recently said vaccinated UK travellers would be welcome without quarantine from June 9.

Further European countries have also moved to limit travellers from the UK in light of the variant, including Germany and Austria, while other countries such as Spain, have reopened to Brit travellers as they look to kick-start the economically crucial tourist season. (ANI)

