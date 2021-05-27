Left Menu

Expired medicine distributed among Covid patients, notice issued to Etah CMO

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:48 IST
Expired medicine distributed among Covid patients, notice issued to Etah CMO
  • Country:
  • India

A show cause notice was served to Etah’s Chief Medical Officer after Covid medical kits with expired medicines were allegedly distributed among patients, who are being treated in home isolation.

Etah District Magistrate (DM) Vibha Chahal took action against CMO Umesh Tripathi and warned him of strict action for putting the lives of corona patients in danger.

One of the patients complained to the DM about one of the medicines in the kit having an expiry of January 2020, the CMO said on Thursday, adding, the allegation was verified and confirmed after an investigation into the matter.

Four government employees, who were assigned the duty of packaging, were issued notice along with additional CMO Ram Singh, in charge of the Medicine Corporation, Tripathi said.

During investigation, it was found that one box in the lot of ten, had medicines that expired in January last year and the rest were fine with the expiry date of June this year, said Malaria Officer Lokman Singh.

The medicine kits have been recalled to the CMO’s office, said Singh, who along with a doctor is responsible for preparing and distributing the kits from the Covid control room.

In another incident of medical negligence, health workers in Siddharthnagar district on Wednesday administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021