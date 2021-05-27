Left Menu

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra in an emotional video has urged her fans to donate to help a mother whose son suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:37 IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets emotional as she urges fans to donate for a special cause
Shilpa Shetty (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra in an emotional video has urged her fans to donate to help a mother whose son suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram and shared a video talking about a little boy called Yuvaan, who suffers from SMA. The video sees Shilpa requesting fans to raise funds as Yuvaan's mother Rupali Ramtekkar, who is in a dire need of funds and has put up an appeal on 'Impact Guru', a leading crowdfunding platform in India.

"Little Yuvaan suffers from a fatal illness called Spinal Muscular Atrophy - SMA Type 1. His muscles are shrinking so rapidly that he can't sit, walk, hold his head up or even swallow," the actor and mother of two, said in her post. "Before Yuvaan's health declines further towards fatality he needs Zolgensma, a gene therapy medicine from the USA costing $2.1 million (Rs. 16 crores). Every donation counts at this stage. Let's keep the faith and help Yuvaan get a life beyond SMA," she added.

The video shows glimpses of the mother-son duo and Shilpa getting emotional as she speaks about the heart-breaking story of the two. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's next 'Hungama 2' will soon be premiered on an OTT platform. She will also be seen in action romantic comedy, 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

