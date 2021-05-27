Left Menu

First year DU student dies of Covid

He had also been elected as a member of the new organising committee of SFI St Stephens formed in April, the SFI said.Ananyo Chakraborty, a second year student of the college, and SFO member, said they came to know about Jhas demise on Wednesday.I am the president of another society The Gandhi Ambedkar Study Circle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:44 IST
First year DU student dies of Covid
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old first year student of Delhi University's St Stephen's College has died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Kota, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said.

Satyam Jha of BA (Honours) History had left Delhi for Kota in the last week of April for some family work and was attending online classes owing to the pandemic situation ''He succumbed to the disease on Tuesday after being on ventilator for eight days. He had also been elected as a member of the new organising committee of SFI St Stephen's formed in April,'' the SFI said.

Ananyo Chakraborty, a second year student of the college, and SFO member, said they came to know about Jha's demise on Wednesday.

''I am the president of another society The Gandhi Ambedkar Study Circle. On May 14, we elected the council members of the society and everybody responded but he didn't. I was concerned and inquired from him. Two days later, he informed that he was hospitalised due to Covid. On May 19, he told me that he had low oxygen levels,'' he said.

In a statement, college principal John Varghese said, ''He was 18. A young man looking forward to life, expectantly. His dreams and those of his parents and all who loved him came to an end with his death. His soul though, we pray, hope and believe, rests in eternal peace.'' The Gandhi Ambedkar Study Circle also put out a statement on Instagram condoling Jha's death.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021