Kyle Chandler joins cast of Showtime's 'Super Pumped'
Actor Kyle Chandler has boarded Showtimes Super Pumped series, about the rise of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick. Chandler most recently featured in monster movie Godzilla vs Kong and George Clooneys The Midnight Sky.
Actor Kyle Chandler has boarded Showtime's ''Super Pumped'' series, about the rise of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will essay the role of Kalanick in the anthology series, which comes from ''Billions'' creators Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter.
The trio will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.
The season one is based on journalist-author Mike Isaac''s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber''.
It will deal with Uber and Kalanick’s meteoric rise in Silicon Valley, the company’s roller coaster ride and Kalanick’s eventual ouster amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chandler will star as Bill Gurley, a plain-spoken and brilliant Texas venture capitalist who stakes his reputation on Uber’s success, then has to live with the consequences of that decision.
''Super Pumped'' will be executive produced by Koppelman, Levien and Schacter along with Stephen Schiff, Paul Schiff and Allyce Ozarski.
Each season of the show will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. Chandler most recently featured in monster movie ''Godzilla vs Kong'' and George Clooney's ''The Midnight Sky''. He will next star in Francis Lawrence-directed ''Slumberland''.
