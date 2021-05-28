Left Menu

Kyle Chandler joins cast of Showtime's 'Super Pumped'

Actor Kyle Chandler has boarded Showtimes Super Pumped series, about the rise of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick. Chandler most recently featured in monster movie Godzilla vs Kong and George Clooneys The Midnight Sky.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 10:00 IST
Kyle Chandler joins cast of Showtime's 'Super Pumped'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Kyle Chandler has boarded Showtime's ''Super Pumped'' series, about the rise of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will essay the role of Kalanick in the anthology series, which comes from ''Billions'' creators Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter.

The trio will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.

The season one is based on journalist-author Mike Isaac''s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber''.

It will deal with Uber and Kalanick’s meteoric rise in Silicon Valley, the company’s roller coaster ride and Kalanick’s eventual ouster amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chandler will star as Bill Gurley, a plain-spoken and brilliant Texas venture capitalist who stakes his reputation on Uber’s success, then has to live with the consequences of that decision.

''Super Pumped'' will be executive produced by Koppelman, Levien and Schacter along with Stephen Schiff, Paul Schiff and Allyce Ozarski.

Each season of the show will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. Chandler most recently featured in monster movie ''Godzilla vs Kong'' and George Clooney's ''The Midnight Sky''. He will next star in Francis Lawrence-directed ''Slumberland''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021