'John Wick: Chapter 4' adds pop star Rina Sawayama

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 10:19 IST
'John Wick: Chapter 4' adds pop star Rina Sawayama
Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama will make her acting debut with Keanu Reeves-starrer ''John Wick: Chapter 4''.

Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the new movie in the franchise after collaborating on three earlier parts -- ''John Wick'' (2014), ''John Wick: Chapter 2'' (2017) and ''John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'' (2019).

According to Deadline, the details of Sawayama's character have been kept under wraps.

The pop star was born in Japan and raised in North London. She came to pop stardom from Cambridge University where she studied politics, psychology and sociology. Sawayama funded her early music through proceeds from modeling, before signing a record deal. After grabbing attention with singles like ''XS'', ''Comme des Garcons'', and ''Chosen Family'', she released her album ''Sawayama'', which was a big hit.

''John Wick: Chapter 4'' will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Reeves will executive produce along with Louise Rosner.

The movie will start production later this year with shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

