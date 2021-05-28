Left Menu

Oscars 2022 moves to March

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 10:44 IST
Oscars 2022 moves to March
  • Country:
  • United States

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to delay the 2022 edition of the Oscars by a month.

The award ceremony, which was earlier set for February 27, will now be held on March 27, 2022, the AMPAS said in a statement.

The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration, however, will return to the standard December 31 deadline.

For the previous edition, the Academy made changes to the eligibility, extending it until February 28, 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rule change had enabled movies such as ''The United States vs. Billie Holiday'' and ''Judas and the Black Messiah'' to be considered for the awards.

The Academy also announced that for the 2022 Oscars, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd awards season.

This will once again allow films, which were supposed to be released in theatres, but were instead released for on-demand home viewing, to become eligible for the awards.

The 94th Academy Awards will also return to the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021