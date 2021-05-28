Oscar Isaac confirmed to star in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac, who had been in talks for a long time to star in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight', has finally been confirmed to feature in the upcoming project. Marvel announced the news via its Twitter handle by tweeting "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT' - Oscar Isaac," as a sly tip of the hat to the fact that Isaac's character Marc Spector, who is an elite soldier and mercenary and has multiple, distinctive personalities, which he develops after he becomes the embodiment of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

It's unclear as to why it took Marvel this long to confirm one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, beyond the studio's general penchant to make official announcements on its own schedule. According to Variety, in March, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' star Sebastian Stan had mentioned that Isaac would be starring in 'Moon Knight' during a virtual press conference for the Disney Plus series, which Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, also present, didn't contradict. Regardless, this tweet remains the first official word from the studio.

This role is going to be the actor's second swing at an Egyptian-based Marvel character after he played Apocalypse in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse' for 20th Century Fox. Isaac will next appear in the sci-fi epic 'Dune' for Warner Bros., and he played ace pilot Poe Dameron in the most recent 'Star Wars' trilogy for Marvel's sister company Lucasfilm.

The rest of the cast for 'Moon Knight' is yet to be announced, but in January, Variety and other outlets reported that Ethan Hawke had landed a major role in the project, reportedly as the lead villain. May Calamawy ( "Ramy" ) is also reportedly attached in an unknown role. As per Variety, Jeremy Slater of 'The Umbrella Academy' fame is the head writer for 'Moon Knight', with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead directing it. The project was set to begin shooting in Hungary in March, with a planned release in 2022. (ANI)

