Minor raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here, police said on Friday.

The incident that took place on Thursday evening was reported at Bhopa Police Station.

The accused was identified as Nasir, who took the girl to his house saying his sister-in-law had asked to meet her.

According to the complaint filed by victim’s father, the accused threatened the girl and raped her while his friend Fateh Khan stood outside the gate.

The two men are absconding, Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Chaturvedi said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

