Susan Sarandon slams hospitals for lacking 'price transparency' amid COVID-19

Oscar winning-actor Susan Sarandon spoke out against American hospitals for keeping patients in dark about their hospital's pricing policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Susan has been campaigning for patient's rights amid COVID-19, for a long time. She even appeared at the 2021 Academy Awards with actor Cynthia Erivo to educate people about their 'patient rights' for having 'hospital pricing transparency' amid COVID-19.

The BAFTA award-winning star appeared on 'TMZ Live' on Thursday and informed people about a new law that most of the citizens were unaware of. The law that was passed in January asks "hospitals to give patients access to a full rundown of prices for procedures or treatments." Susan told TMZ that hospitals are not exactly going out of their way to volunteer that information and according to her that prevents patients from "being able to shop around for the best prices".

Advertisement

The star further slammed the concerned authorities for charging hidden fees just like her Public Service Announcement at the Oscars for a campaign known as 'Power to the Patients'- a national organisation that fights for patient rights when it comes to this issue. Through the ad, Susan and Cynthia came together noting that hospitals across the country are required by law, as of this year, to give patients a full rundown of what their services cost.

The whole idea there was educational, to let people know they have a right to demand a hospital's staff to disclose the hidden bills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)