Left Menu

Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from Nitara, says she has no future as make-up artist

Indian author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid social media user and often posts insights from her exciting life with her children, on Friday shared a new makeover she got from her daughter Nitara.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:41 IST
Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from Nitara, says she has no future as make-up artist
Twinkle Khanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid social media user and often posts insights from her exciting life with her children, on Friday shared a new makeover she got from her daughter Nitara. Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and revealed that her little one has no future as a makeup artist by sharing a selfie of a hilarious makeover done by Nitara.

In the caption, she wrote, "Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers." In the picture, Twinkle's face could be seen smeared with lipstick, kohl and other makeup products as she flashed a wide smile for the camera.

Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002. On the work front, Twinkle has starred in movies like 'International Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan', among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author, and interior designer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021