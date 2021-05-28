Left Menu

Netflix anthology series Ray, based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's four stories, will debut on June 25, the streamer said on Thursday. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala, the show will present four tales of love, lust, betrayal, and truth, tied together by the visionary writings of Ray. It will feature an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others Each story in Ray explores vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character.

Netflix anthology series 'Ray' to premiere on June 25
Netflix's anthology series ''Ray'', based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's four stories, will debut on June 25, the streamer said on Thursday.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala, the show will present four tales of love, lust, betrayal, and truth, tied together by the visionary writings of Ray.

It will feature an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others Each story in ''Ray'' explores vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character. Bajpayee and Rao star in the first episode, titled ''Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa'' and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Mukherji has tackled the second and third episodes, penned by writer Siraj Ahmed. The second episode, titled ''Forget Me Not'', will feature Fazal, Basu Prasad, and Bose, while the third episode, called ''Bahrupiya'', will star Menon, Bag, and Bhattacharya.

Vasan Bala has directed ''Spotlight'', the fourth episode, starring Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Madan, Sanyal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Sayantan Mukherjee serves as the showrunner on the series, which is produced by Viacom 18's Tipping Point.

The year 2021 marks the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, who was known worldwide for making classic movies like The Apu Trilogy, ''Charulata'', ''Agantuk'' and ''Nayak''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

