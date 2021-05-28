Danai Gurira to reprise Okoye in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Zimbabwean-American actor Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler's upcoming 'Black Panther
- Country:
- United States
Zimbabwean-American actor Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler's upcoming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. She is also reported to be reprising the character in an origin spinoff series for Disney+. Deadline reported that Disney hasn't confirmed the news of casting the 43-year-old actor in the series yet. However, it would not come as a shock if Gurira also stars in the Wakanda series which Coogler is developing for Disney+.
Earlier Deadline reported about the new show when the filmmaker and his Proximity Media signed a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with the studio. Recently, 'Black Panther' star Florence Kasumba returned as her 'Black Panther' character Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, in Disney+'s 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.'
'Wakanda Forever' is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryan Coogler's
- Deadline
- Winter Soldier
- Falcon
- Disney
ALSO READ
Nepal parties struggle to form a new govt as deadline nears
MHA extends recommendation deadline for various medals till June 30
CBSE extends deadline for schools to tabulate class X marks till June 30
COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
Soccer-Italian FA extends deadline for Serie A March wages by a month