Danai Gurira to reprise Okoye in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Zimbabwean-American actor Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler's upcoming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. She is also reported to be reprising the character in an origin spinoff series for Disney+. Deadline reported that Disney hasn't confirmed the news of casting the 43-year-old actor in the series yet. However, it would not come as a shock if Gurira also stars in the Wakanda series which Coogler is developing for Disney+.

Earlier Deadline reported about the new show when the filmmaker and his Proximity Media signed a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with the studio. Recently, 'Black Panther' star Florence Kasumba returned as her 'Black Panther' character Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, in Disney+'s 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.'

'Wakanda Forever' is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022. (ANI)

