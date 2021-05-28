Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Cicadas make their Olympic debut in miniature art scenes; With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cicadas make their Olympic debut in miniature art scenes

Cicadas competing in the Olympics or jamming in a band? How about a line of cicadas waiting in line for vaccinations at CVS? The appearance of the insects known as Brood X, or Brood 10, along with the eastern United States after a 17-year hiatus has inspired Virginia professional portrait photographer Oxana Ware to create small-scale art installations, placing the ubiquitous bugs in novel and unexpected settings.

With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome

Peruvian shamans, with rattles, smoke, and pictures of the Andean country's two presidential candidates, are trying to read the tea leaves ahead of a polarized run-off election on June 6 with polls showing what could be a tight contest. On a stony hillside in Lima, shamans burned incense and played musical instruments in colorful, traditional outfits to predict the winner from between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori.

