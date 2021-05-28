Left Menu

Cardi B wants court to toss lawsuit from beat-up autograph seeker

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B recently claimed that she had zero involvement in the New York City beatdown of an autograph seeker and that is the reason why she wants the person's lawsuit against her to be settled out of court.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:54 IST
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B recently claimed that she had zero involvement in the New York City beatdown of an autograph seeker and that is the reason why she wants the person's lawsuit against her to be settled out of court. TMZ quoted the new docs, in which the 'WAP' rapper says autograph seeker Giovanni Arnold instigated the alleged attack in May 2018 following a Met Gala after-party.

Cardi B claims Arnold can be heard on video verbally attacking her and Offset after unsuccessfully and aggressively trying to get her autograph. The most incriminating part of the video, according to Cardi, is when Arnold shouts, "Please beat me up. I'll take all of your money."

In his lawsuit, Arnold alleged Cardi's 3 security guards attacked and beat him up, but the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper id declining the claims. As reported by TMZ, in the documents, Cardi claims the unknown assailants did not work for her, nor did she give them directions or instructions to beat up anyone.

As for Arnold's allegation, he feared Cardi was going to slap him. On her part, Cardi is rubbishing the claim by saying that she was 7 months pregnant at the time, so it's highly unlikely anyone would legitimately fear her carrying out a physical attack. TMZ reported that Cardi claims Arnold is a professional autograph hound who fuelled the beatdown to get money from celebs -- but as she wasn't involved in the attack, the 'Please Me' rapper should not be sued.

For the uninitiated, Cardi B's ex-husband Offset is a separate defendant in the lawsuit, and Cardi's only speaking for herself. (ANI)

