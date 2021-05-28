Left Menu

Randeep Hooda removed as UN treaty ambassador after derogatory remarks on Mayawati

The Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), has removed Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as its ambassador after the actor's old video making derogatory comments on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati surfaced online.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:01 IST
Randeep Hooda removed as UN treaty ambassador after derogatory remarks on Mayawati
Randeep Hooda (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), has removed Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as its ambassador after the actor's old video making derogatory comments on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati surfaced online. The CMS, an environmental treaty of the United Nations, issued a statement on Thursday and held the 'comments made in the video' to be offensive'.

"The Secretariat of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) has become aware of a video clip of CMS Ambassador Randeep Hooda from around 2012 that was recently posted on social media. The CMS Secretariat finds the comments made in the video to be offensive, and they do not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations," the statement read. "Mr Hooda no longer serves as a CMS ambassador," it added.

In the statement issued by CMS, they clarified that "CMS is a treaty of the United Nations, it is separate from both the UN Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme. The only entity for which Mr Hooda served as a Brand Ambassador was CMS." On Wednesday, an old video of Hooda went viral in which the actor is seen making a "joke", which social media users termed castist and sexist.

The 43-second-clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. The clip has the 44-year-old actor cracking a joke and then laughing along with the audience. After the video went viral online, the 'Radhe' actor received a lot of criticism on social media, with many asking him to seek an apology from the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. (ANI)

Randeep Hooda removed as UN's Ambassador for Conservation of Migratory Species after the controversial joke on Mayawati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021