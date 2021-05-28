Dutch bars and restaurants to reopen as coronavirus infections wane

Lockdown measures in the Netherlands will be eased as of next week, allowing bars and restaurants to serve customers indoors and museums to reopen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

"We are taking another calculated risk", Rutte said at a news conference. "We are moving from closed unless, to open unless."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)