Dutch bars and restaurants to reopen as coronavirus infections wane
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:41 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
Lockdown measures in the Netherlands will be eased as of next week, allowing bars and restaurants to serve customers indoors and museums to reopen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.
"We are taking another calculated risk", Rutte said at a news conference. "We are moving from closed unless, to open unless."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Mark Rutte
- Netherlands
- Rutte
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Gakpo, Timber in provisional Dutch Euro squad, Babel misses out
Soccer-Gakpo, Timber in provisional Dutch Euro squad, Babel misses out
Soccer-Blind likely to be back for Euro 2020, says Dutch coach
Soccer-Friendship and harmony could be key to Euro 2020 success-Dutch coach
Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay Nissan-Mitsubishi $6 mln in wages