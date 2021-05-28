Left Menu

Russia warns Disney against distributing short film featuring gay character

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Disney noting that it was against Russian law to distribute information which "denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships" to children. "Out" was released on Disney+ in the United States last year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:45 IST
Russia warns Disney against distributing short film featuring gay character
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday warned Walt Disney Co against distributing content it said was harmful to children in Russia with its release of a short film, "Out", which features a gay main character. Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Disney noting that it was against Russian law to distribute information which "denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships" to children.

"Out" was released on Disney+ in the United States last year. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law bans disseminating "propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations" among young Russians. Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality. A Russian prosecutor on Monday called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021