Kim Kardashian clarifies 'nobody caught COVID' from her private Island 40th birthday trip

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently denied that her private island birthday vacation with a group of friends and family caused any COVID-19 infections.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:55 IST
Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently denied that her private island birthday vacation with a group of friends and family caused any COVID-19 infections. According to People Magazine, the 40th birthday getaway, which the beauty mogul faced backlash in October after posting about it on social media in the middle of the pandemic, was featured on Thursday's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' as was Kim's family's subsequent bout with COVID. Though, she said the two occurrences were not connected.

On Twitter, Kim responded to a BuzzFeed News article that pieced together a timeline of the star's life events last fall and suggested she may have caught COVID from the vacation. "False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him," she tweeted.

As reported by People magazine, in the 'KUWTK episode', filmed in November, Kim revealed that her 5-year-old son Saint had contracted COVID and it later spread to her and her other kids, daughters 7-and-a-half-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm. (Their dad, Kim's ex Kanye West, had contracted COVID himself earlier in 2020.) Kim tweeted on Thursday, "All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!"

In an October 27 Instagram post, Kim shared a series of photos from her birthday trip, in which friends and family celebrated on a private island with the group in close proximity without wearing masks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

