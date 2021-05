Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars to again allow movies on streaming platforms to compete for honors; Italy's leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rockers Royal Blood excited for 'alien' live music to return

British rock band Royal Blood say they can't wait to tour their latest chart-topping album even if right now the concept of playing for audiences seems "alien" after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live music shows for more than a year. The duo, who formed in 2011, were half-way through recording their third album "Typhoons" when Britain went into its first national lockdown in March 2020 and they had to abandon the sessions.

Oscars to again allow movies on streaming platforms to compete for honors

The organizers of the Oscars on Thursday moved the date of the 2022 ceremony to late March, a month later than originally planned, and said that films released on streaming services would again qualify for Academy Awards consideration. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that the Oscars ceremony would take place on March 27, 2022 at the show's traditional home in Hollywood. The ceremony was originally scheduled for February 27.

Oscar body slows growth of new members but reaffirms diversity goals

The drive to expand the number of film professionals who vote on the annual Oscar winners will slow down in 2021 after several years of rapid growth aimed at increasing diversity, the Film Academy said on Wednesday. In the past few years, some 800-950 actors, directors, cinematographer's, producers and other film makers from around the world have been invited each year to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Italy's leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84

Carla Fracci, one of the most famous ballerinas of the 20th century who emerged from humble origins in Italy to dazzle audiences in theatres around the world, has died, her family said on Thursday. She was 84 and had been suffering from cancer.

Russia warns Disney against distributing short film featuring gay character

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday warned Walt Disney Co against distributing content it said was harmful to children in Russia with its release of a short film, "Out", which features a gay main character. Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Disney noting that it was against Russian law to distribute information which "denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships" to children.

Analysis-Amazon's Washington critics set to pounce on MGM deal

Amazon's move to buy the MGM movie and TV studio will provide fuel for the Seattle company's critics in the nation's capitol who complain it is already too big and powerful, but experts said the deal poses few classic antitrust concerns.

A little more than an hour after the deal was announced, Republican Senator Josh Hawley blasted Amazon.com as a "monopoly platform" on Twitter, adding, "This sale should not go through," and that the company shouldn't be allowed to buy anything.

A Minute With: Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on "Kominsky" reunion

Kathleen Turner joins Michael Douglas on screen for the final season of "The Kominsky Method", a reunion after more than 30 years for the actors who played a divorcing couple in "The War of the Roses". Douglas plays the main character, Sandy Kominsky, in the popular Netflix comedy drama, while Turner joins the cast as his ex-wife Roz.

Moby discusses music, drink and missing mother's funeral in new film

American musician Moby looks back on his life in a new documentary, sharing the highs and lows of his fame including being so drunk he missed his mother's funeral. In "Moby Doc", the 55-year-old opens up about his past substance abuse, animal rights activism and chart success with no.1 albums like 1999's "Play" and "18" released three years later.

'Friends': The One With the Truth about Ross and Rachel

After 10 years on the air and 17 years since the final episode, "Friends" still has its secrets, and one of the biggest was revealed on Thursday in a reunion special airing on HBO Max.

The on-again, off-again romance between characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green wasn't just for the cameras.

