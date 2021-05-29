Entertainment News Roundup: Rockers Royal Blood excited for 'alien' live music to return; Italy's leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rockers Royal Blood excited for 'alien' live music to return

British rock band Royal Blood says they can't wait to tour their latest chart-topping album even if right now the concept of playing for audiences seems "alien" after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live music shows for more than a year. The duo, who formed in 2011, we're halfway through recording their third album "Typhoons" when Britain went into its first national lockdown in March 2020 and they had to abandon the sessions.

'It means everything': Mary J. Blige inducted into NYC's Apollo Walk of Fame

Mary J. Blige has nine Grammy Awards, eight multi-platinum albums, two Academy Award nominations, and now, the singer-songwriter has a plaque on the Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame. Blige, also known as the queen of hip-hop soul with millions of fans across the globe, was inducted into the Walk of Fame on Friday just outside the legendary theater in Harlem.

Oscars to again allow movies on streaming platforms to compete for honors

The organizers of the Oscars on Thursday moved the date of the 2022 ceremony to late March, a month later than originally planned, and said that films released on streaming services would again qualify for Academy Awards consideration. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that the Oscars ceremony would take place on March 27, 2022, at the show's traditional home in Hollywood. The ceremony was originally scheduled for February 27.

Italy's leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84

Carla Fracci, one of the most famous ballerinas of the 20th century who emerged from humble origins in Italy to dazzle audiences in theatres around the world, has died, her family said on Thursday. She was 84 and had been suffering from cancer.

Russia warns Disney against distributing short film featuring gay character

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday warned Walt Disney Co against distributing content it said was harmful to children in Russia with its release of a short film, "Out", which features a gay main character. Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Disney noting that it was against Russian law to distribute information which "denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships" to children.

A Minute With: Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on "Kominsky" reunion

Kathleen Turner joins Michael Douglas on screen for the final season of "The Kominsky Method", a reunion after more than 30 years for the actors who played a divorcing couple in "The War of the Roses". Douglas plays the main character, Sandy Kominsky, in the popular Netflix comedy-drama, while Turner joins the cast as his ex-wife Roz.

U.S. movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people

Masks are no longer required at the three main movie theater chains in the United States for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to updated guidelines on Friday. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas said on their websites that movie goers who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks and that other social-distancing measures and cleaning protocols will remain in place.

'Friends': The One With the Truth about Ross and Rachel

After 10 years on the air and 17 years since the final episode, "Friends" still has its secrets, and one of the biggest was revealed on Thursday in a reunion special airing on HBO Max.

The on-again, off-again romance between characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green wasn't just for the cameras.

