Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in 'The Offer'

American actor Miles Teller has been roped in to headline the upcoming series 'The Offer' after actor Armie Hammer exited the project amid alleged sexual misconduct controversy. 'The Offer' is a 10-episode Paramount plus limited series, based on the Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's never-before-revealed experiences of making his 1972 iconic crime drama 'The Godfather'.

According to Page Six, along with portraying Albert, Miles will also serve as an executive producer of the series. Hammer, was dropped from 'The Offer' in January after several women accused him on social media of sending them explicit messages about rape and cannibalism.

Not only this series, but Hammer was also dropped from Jennifer Lopez's action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding', the thriller drama 'Billion Dollar Spy' and the Broadway show 'The Minutes'. After losing several roles in the wake of alleged social media misdemeanour, the Golden-Globe nominee was also accused of 'violent' rape by a woman named Effie, who claimed to be Hammer's ex-girlfriend. She claimed during a press conference in March that Hammer had 'violently' raped her in 2017 for over four hours.

Hammer however denied all the allegations at that time saying "all of his interactions with [Effie]-- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory." 'The Offer' was one of the highly- anticipated projects disclosed when ViacomCBS revealed they were rebranding the streaming service CBS All Access to Paramount Plus back in September.

The drama series will focus on Albert S. Ruddy's experience while working on the sets of the iconic drama 'The Godfather'. Albert will also be serving as the executive producer of the ten-episode-long limited series which is being produced by Paramount Television Studios. 'The Offer' will be written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin along with Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief who will also be executive producing. Dexter Fletcher is set to direct the first and last episodes of the series and will also serve as an executive producer alongside others. (ANI)

