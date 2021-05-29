Luca Guadagnino commences shoot for 'Bones & All'

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has started production on his latest movie ''Bones & All''.

The film is Guadagnino's first US-set project and will feature actors Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance.

The project is currently being filmed on location in the Ohio Tri-State area, reported Variety.

The coming-of-age horror movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Dave Kajganich has adapted the screenplay.

The story chronicles the first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, a disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join forces for a roadtrip through Ronald Reagan’s America.

The cast also include actors Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloe Sevigny.

Guadagnino and Marco Morabito are producing the project for Frenesy Film alongside Kajganich and Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions.

Giovanni Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi serve as executive producers.

