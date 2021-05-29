Left Menu

'You' star Victoria Pedretti roped in to play Alice Sebold in 'Lucky'

Actor Victoria Pedretti, who is widely known for Netflix shows 'You' and 'The Haunting of Hill House', has been roped in to play 'The Lovely Bones' author Alice Sebold in the film adaptation of her 1999 memoir 'Lucky'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:13 IST
'You' star Victoria Pedretti roped in to play Alice Sebold in 'Lucky'
Victoria Pedretti (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Victoria Pedretti, who is widely known for Netflix shows 'You' and 'The Haunting of Hill House', has been roped in to play 'The Lovely Bones' author Alice Sebold in the film adaptation of her 1999 memoir 'Lucky'. As per Variety, 'Lucky' focuses on the 18-year-old Alice, then a burgeoning writer in her freshman year at Syracuse University. After being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger in a tunnel near her college campus, the story explores how the horrifying experience shaped the rest of her life.

"Intent on putting her rapist behind bars," a description of the film explains. The description further reads, "Alice is equally determined to reclaim some semblance of a normal life. Refusing to allow her rapist to take her chance at an education and her future, Alice manages to reclaim her sexuality, her sense of self, and ultimately, her voice."

Principal photography is set to begin on June 21. News of the film adaptation was first announced in 2019, with Karen Moncreiff on board to write and direct the picture, produced by James Brown. Executive producers on the film include Red Badge Films' Timothy Mucciante and Victoria Romley, as well as Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions. Red Badge Films is also fully financing the project.

Pedretti is next set to reprise her role as Love Quinn on the third season of Netflix's 'You'. Most recently, she starred as Dani Clayton in the streamer's horror series 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', following her role in 'The Haunting of Hill House'. Pedretti also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021