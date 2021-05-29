Left Menu

Freddie Stroma replaces Chris Conrad in 'Suicide Squad' spin-off series

Actor Freddie Stroma has replaced Chris Conrad in Peacemaker, a spin-off series to filmmaker James Gunns upcoming antihero ensemble The Suicide Squad with actor John Cena. Stroma, best known for his performance as Prince Friedrich in Netflixs Bridgerton, will be playing Vigilante aka Adrian Chase in the HBO Max series.

Actor Freddie Stroma has replaced Chris Conrad in ''Peacemaker'', a spin-off series to filmmaker James Gunn's upcoming antihero ensemble ''The Suicide Squad'' with actor John Cena. Stroma, best known for his performance as Prince Friedrich in Netflix’s ''Bridgerton'', will be playing Vigilante aka Adrian Chase in the HBO Max series. According to Deadline, Conrad left the project due to creative differences.

Vigilante is a hand-to-hand combatant, a brilliant marksman and a master of the lariat. He was a New York City DA who sought justice in his own way as his alter ego after his wife and children were killed by mobsters.

The character also has the ability to heal and regenerate his body from injuries as serious as stabbings or gunshot wounds.

Gunn will be developing the action-adventure-comedy series that has received an eight-episode order at HBO Max. He will write the show and also direct multiple episodes, including the first.

Cena will reprise his role of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker from ''The Suicide Squad'', which will release in August.

The show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

It will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

