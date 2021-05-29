Sanya Malhotra, Amyra Dastur receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Amyra Dastur have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Malhotra, best known for starring in films ''Dangal'', ''Badhaai Ho!'' and ''Ludo'', shared a post-vaccination picture of herself on Instagram Stories. Dastur, 28, said she got the first jab of the Covishield vaccine on Thursday. ''One down and one more to go,'' she wrote on her handle on the photo-video sharing website.

The actor said she was fine the day she got vaccinated, but had fever the next morning. ''I ate some breakfast, had a Dolo as prescribed by my doctor and went back to sleep. I rested all day yesterday and today I’m as fit as a fiddle, as if nothing even happened. I wanted you all to know this because it’s not as scary as it seems,'' she added. Sharing a picture she clicked at the vaccination centre, the ''Kung Fu Yoga'' actor urged people in the age group of 18-44 years of to get vaccinated. ''So please, book your appointments and just get vaccinated, if not for yourself, do it for your family and for India. Once all of us are vaccinated, we’ll be safe and ready to get on with our lives,'' she said.

On March 1, the central government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

According to the health department, Maharashtra recorded 20,740 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,92,920, while 424 fatalities pushed the overall death toll to 93,198.

