Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra, Amyra Dastur receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

One down and one more to go, she wrote on her handle on the photo-video sharing website.The actor said she was fine the day she got vaccinated, but had fever the next morning. Sharing a picture she clicked at the vaccination centre, the Kung Fu Yoga actor urged people in the age group of 18-44 years of to get vaccinated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 15:12 IST
Sanya Malhotra, Amyra Dastur receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Amyra Dastur have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Malhotra, best known for starring in films ''Dangal'', ''Badhaai Ho!'' and ''Ludo'', shared a post-vaccination picture of herself on Instagram Stories. Dastur, 28, said she got the first jab of the Covishield vaccine on Thursday. ''One down and one more to go,'' she wrote on her handle on the photo-video sharing website.

The actor said she was fine the day she got vaccinated, but had fever the next morning. ''I ate some breakfast, had a Dolo as prescribed by my doctor and went back to sleep. I rested all day yesterday and today I’m as fit as a fiddle, as if nothing even happened. I wanted you all to know this because it’s not as scary as it seems,'' she added. Sharing a picture she clicked at the vaccination centre, the ''Kung Fu Yoga'' actor urged people in the age group of 18-44 years of to get vaccinated. ''So please, book your appointments and just get vaccinated, if not for yourself, do it for your family and for India. Once all of us are vaccinated, we’ll be safe and ready to get on with our lives,'' she said.

On March 1, the central government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

According to the health department, Maharashtra recorded 20,740 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,92,920, while 424 fatalities pushed the overall death toll to 93,198.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021