Charlie Hanson fired from Netflix's 'After Life', suspended by BAFTA amid sexual misconduct allegations

British TV producer and director Charlie Hanson has been removed from Netflix's Ricky Gervais comedy 'After Life' and has also been suspended by BAFTA amid allegations of sexual misconduct. According to Deadline, both Netflix and BAFTA were sent an anonymous email this week containing allegations about Hanson. A news outlet reported on Saturday that he is the subject of complaints from 11 women, who have detailed accusations dating from 2008 to 2015. Hanson has strenuously denied his wrongdoings.

Netflix confirmed that Hanson is no longer a producer on 'After Life'. A spokeswoman from the company said, "On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles. Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police." In a statement, Gervais added, "I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly."

Advertisement

BAFTA also confirmed that it had suspended Hanson's membership. A spokeswoman from the organisation said, "We have been presented with a number of very serious detailed allegations about an individual and while we are not their employer we immediately took the decision to suspend their membership." The spokesperson further talked about the action taken by them and added, "BAFTA is an arts charity and does not have the power to investigate historic claims of abuse therefore we have referred the matter to the police. The behaviour that these accounts allege is abhorrent, in complete opposition to BAFTA values and has no place in our industry."

In a statement via his attorney, Hanson told Deadline, "I have been made aware of allegations made against me concerning improper conduct towards women dating back many years. Based on the summaries that have been provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are demonstrably false. Denying all the alleged wrongdoings, he continued, "I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors."

A spokesman for Hanson's agency, United Agents, said, "We were shocked to learn of the historic allegations. Whilst this matter is investigated, we have suspended our representation of him." His profile has been removed from United Agents' website. Hanson is a BAFTA-winning veteran of the UK comedy scene and has worked as a producer on many high-profile shows, including 'Birds Of A Feather', 'Not Going Outv, and 'Reggie Perrin'.

He was a frequent collaborator with Gervais, having worked with 'The Office' creator on 'After Life', 'Extras', 'Derek', and features 'David Brent: Life on the Road' and 'Cemetery Junction'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)