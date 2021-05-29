Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg pay homage to DMX in his new album 'Exodus'

Late American rapper and songwriter DMX's album, 'EXODUS', finally dropped on Friday, and it's filled with assists from musicians like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye West. According to TMZ, the album has been produced by Swizz Beatz, the man who helped engineer DMX's musical career. DMX had previously teased his song 'Skyscrapers', back in February crediting Beatz for bringing them together.

This was meant to be his comeback album, the first in 18 years since he gave 'Grand Champ' back in 2003. This new album has been titled after DMX's youngest son, Exodus and the album's cover is courtesy of photographer Jonathan Mannion, who chronicled the late rapper's career for years with his camera. On the track, the rapper reflected on some of the challenges he's faced throughout his life, and how he wanted to be remembered. He rapped, "Whenever I went through something, it brought me closer to God. But closer to his heart, the attacks get stronger. Become much harder to fight, and they last longer. That's what it's always been: joy with the pain."

Beatz, who began recording the album with DMX last year had announced the release of the album earlier this month. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz said of the late artist in a recent statement obtained by a news outlet. The rapper, born Earl Simmons, had been battling drug addiction and was hospitalised in New York prior to death with a heart attack following a reported overdose. Upon admission, his condition was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support.

DMX was honoured on April 24 with a public memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The event was live-streamed on YouTube across the world. As per People magazine, Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir performed at the memorial before being joined on stage with DMX's family, including his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, and the late artist's children. (ANI)

