Left Menu

Villagers chase away medical team after no test, no ration rule by shop owner

Peeved at being refused ration for not undergoing Covid tests, villagers in Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki district chased away a medical team with sticks, police said on Saturday.The team of the Kothi community health centre was conducting tests on Friday at the ration shop in Kotwa village, around 50 km east of Lucknow.Though some people got the tests done, others who came later refused to give samples.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:56 IST
Villagers chase away medical team after no test, no ration rule by shop owner
  • Country:
  • India

Peeved at being refused ration for not undergoing Covid tests, villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district chased away a medical team with sticks, police said on Saturday.

The team of the Kothi community health centre was conducting tests on Friday at the ration shop in Kotwa village, around 50 km east of Lucknow.

Though some people got the tests done, others who came later refused to give samples. The shop owner said he would give them ration only after they got the tests done, but they did not relent, according to police.

As the shop owner kept on insisting, the villagers turned furious and brought out sticks from their homes. They chased away the health centre employees following a heated argument.

The villagers alleged that the team members were indulging in coercion and behaving indecently with women for not getting coronavirus tests done.

Kothi police station incharge Ritesh Kumar Pandey said a case had been lodged against five people on a complaint by the health team.

A search is on for the suspects, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021