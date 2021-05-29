Left Menu

Juhi Chawla defines 'peace' with mesmerising picture of setting sun

Sharing a gorgeous view of the sunset, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Saturday treated fans to a serene photo of nature's bliss and exuded positivity over social media amid the pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:10 IST
Juhi Chawla (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sharing a gorgeous view of the sunset, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Saturday treated fans to a serene photo of nature's bliss and exuded positivity over social media amid the pandemic. The 'Yes Boss' star took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture with a hint of nature's beauty.

In the picture, the 'Ishq' actor is seen clicking a selfie, as she stands on the balcony of her sea-facing home. The actor puts on display a breath-taking view of the setting sun. She is seen donning a no-makeup look, with her luscious locks open and embracing an ear-to-ear smile. The setting sun has painted the horizon yellow and the deep blue sea complements the view in the photo.

Chawla said that she is feeling at peace and wrote in the caption, "Peace is seeing a sunset & knowing who to thank (smiling and a folded hand emoticon)." Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left comments praising the actor's look and the serene view of nature's beauty.

Of late, the 'Arjun Pandit' actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' star treated fans to an all-smiles picture as she reached a 'creative high' by walking down the colourful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town. (ANI)

