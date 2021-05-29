North Delhi mayor launches sanitisation drive for industrial areas prior to lifting of lockdown

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash launched a sanitisation drive for industrial areas prior to easing of Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital from Monday, the civic body said.

The drive was launched from Anand Parbat Industrial Area on Saturday, he said. Prakash said industrial areas and construction units have been allowed in the first phase of the unlock process by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and the Delhi government from May 31, in view of which North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to start sanitisation drive in all the industrial areas falling under its jurisdiction.

Before May 31, the drive will be conducted in Wazirpur Industrial Area, Bawana Industrial Area, Narela Industrial Area, Shahzada Bad Industrial Area, Mundka Industrial Area and other industrial areas, he said.

He said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is taking every possible step to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The NDMC is also conducting sanitisation work in residential areas through sprinkler tankers, the civic body said in a statement.

Mayor Prakash appealed to the citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent COVID-19.

