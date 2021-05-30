Left Menu

Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel's next film titled 'Prema Kadanta'

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirishs brother, Telugu star Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled ''Prema Kadanta'', the makers announced on Sunday.

Apart from the title reveal, the first look of the Telugu film was also released on the occasion of Sirish's birthday.

The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019's ''ABCD - American Born Confused Desi'', took to Instagram to share the posters of the movie.

''Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of 'Prema Kadanta'. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii,'' Sirish captioned the post.

Anu is known for films like ''Agnyaathavaasi'' and ''Naa Peru Surya''. Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's brother, Telugu star Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

