Kendall Jenner gushes over beau Devin Booker in latest candid picture

Seems like love is in the air for American supermodel Kendall Jenner as she is all hearts for her basketball player beau Devin Booker in her latest social media post.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 13:42 IST
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like love is in the air for American supermodel Kendall Jenner as she is all hearts for her basketball player beau Devin Booker in her latest social media post. Kendall recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures along with a heart emoticon in the caption, in order to give a sneak peek into all her favourite things including her sweetheart Devin.

Fans of the 25-year-old star already know her love for horse riding, sunbathing, food, and her newly launched Tequila. Kendall shared the pictures of all. But what was exclusive for her fans was an adorable picture of her boyfriend Devin who is seen taking a nap while leaning his head back against a headrest in a car. What makes the picture more delightful is her pet dog Pyro, who is seen leaning on to Devin's shoulder. Kendall not only shared his picture on her Instagram post but she also re-shared the particular picture over her Insta stories, with a crying emoticon- that suggests how badly she is gushing over the two of her favourite boys.

'The Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Devin sparked dating rumours on Valentine's Day this year when the reality TV star posted a cuddly picture with the basketball player on her Instagram story. The news of their romance first broke when the two were spotted together in April 2020 on a road trip from LA to Arizona. At the time, a source told People Magazine that they were "just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship. Her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," the source added. Kendall, who is notoriously private about her dating life, was previously linked to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons, and American basketball player Blake Griffin. (ANI)

