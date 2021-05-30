Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu is living her isolation days with 'happy hormones' amid COVID lockdown

Beating the COVID-19 blues, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday reflected on how she is loading her 'happy hormones' to keep through the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:09 IST
Taapsee Pannu is living her isolation days with 'happy hormones' amid COVID lockdown
Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Beating the COVID-19 blues, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday reflected on how she is loading her 'happy hormones' to keep through the lockdown. After one of the major hotspots for coronavirus in India- Maharashtra announced to extend the lockdown in the state, Bollywood celebrities have started to share how they are reviving their isolation days by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Joining the bandwagon, Taapsee also hopped on to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie of her sweating it out after a workout session. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Loading my dose of 'Happy hormones' to keep going through this lockdown.

Taapsee has been setting major fitness goals for her fans since she transformed her body to that of an athlete while she was shooting for her upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket'. On a related note, she is one of the most active celebrities from Bollywood who has been using her social media handles to amplify the voices of needy people in these unprecedented times.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, the actor will be next seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021