Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into her 'animal kingdom'

Grammy-winner singer Dua Lipa is certainly embracing her blissful life amid the unprecedented times as she is spending most of her quality time with beau Anwar Hadid at their 'Animal Kingdom'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:10 IST
Dua Lipa with her pet horse (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Grammy-winner singer Dua Lipa is certainly embracing her blissful life amid the unprecedented times as she is spending most of her quality time with beau Anwar Hadid at their 'Animal Kingdom'. The 'Physical' singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her home- or in her words, her 'kingdom' which is made of love and the family members are Dua, her boyfriend, and her pets- a dog, a horse, and two goats.

The English singer shared a series of photos and videos giving a glimpse of how she is spending her time with her family. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding her pet dog 'Dexter's hand while her model beau Anwar embraces her other hand. In the caption, she wrote, "animal kingdom" with a castle and heart on fire emoticons.

The adorable post accumulated more than a million likes from her fans within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform with fans chiming in the comments section adoring her fairytale kingdom. (ANI)

