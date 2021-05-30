Kerala's Magic Academy all set to turn 25 years

The well-known Magic Academy here, considered to be the first of its kind center in the subcontinent for one to learn magical art, is all set to turn 25 years on Monday.

The unique center, envisaged for the promotion of magic as a performing art and also for the welfare of local magicians, was established under the aegis of renowned magician Gopinath Muthukad here on May 31, 1996.

The then cultural affairs minister T K Ramakrishnan had dedicated the institution, located at Poojappura, to the magic lovers with the objective of upholding the torch of science, dismantling superstitions, and popularising magic as an art and science.

Eminent writer and former bureaucrat Malayattoor Ramakrishnan was the founding patron of the Academy, followed by Nobel laureate poet O N V Kurup.

Playing a key role in popularising magic among common people, the center has helped remove its tag as a secret art connected to witchcraft and also to eliminate many superstitious beliefs associated with it.

Besides imparting people the techniques of magic, the Academy, using magic as a platform, has conducted several awareness programs on social issues, including against liquor and drug menace.

The Vismay Bharat Yatra, the Vismay Swaraj Yatra, the Mission Indian and Gandhi Matra were among the initiatives organised by the Magic Academy with an aim to promote patriotism and preserve the integrity of the country.

The courses offered by the magic academy had got the recognition from all over the world, a statement said here.

The Academy established 'Magic Planet', the world's first of its kind magic museum, at Kazhakoottam here in 2014 as part of efforts to rehabilitate streets magicians and artists.

It was also a rare achievement for the institution to implement projects like 'M-Power' and different arts centers to bring the differently-abled children to the forefront of society by giving them a platform to showcase their talents.

Muthukad said being the first of its kind in the sub-continent, the Academy had a wider canvas to create marvels of its own.

''Within the 25 years, the Academy accomplished a bouquet of missions using magic as a medium and the society's benefit as the primary goal,'' he said.

Now, the Academy has also become the home of magicians from all over the country to assemble, discuss and evolve solutions for their day-to-day affairs, he added.

Iconic filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan is the present patron of Magic Academy.

